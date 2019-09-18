It was not the best thing anyone wants when in front of live coverage. Australian cricketer Meg Lanning was hit on the head by the sponsors’ banner. It was hilarious as the video went viral on social space after it surfaced. The hilarious moment was captured by the cameras and Lanning’s teammate Megan Schutt shared the clip on Twitter with just the caption saying WOW. During the convo with the presenter, thanks to the heavy winds, the sponsors’ banner covered Lanning’s face as she tried to get rid of it.

Here is the video of the hilarious moment caught on camera:

The Australian women’s team is currently in the West Indies and are dominating the hosts well. After winning the 3-match ODI series, they have also taken the lead in the ongoing T20Is by winning the opener. From Alyssa Healy to Meg Lanning to Elysse Perry all have made significant contributions.

An unbeaten 58 from 43 balls, but Alyssa Healy says it was one of the uglier innings she’s played! 🤷 #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/bqxaoMsKPX — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 17, 2019

Megan Schutt, who already had a hattrick to her name against India, picked another WODI hattrick against West Indies, whereas Lanning became the fastest batter to register 13 centuries. The 27-year-old has taken merely 76 matches to reach the feat.