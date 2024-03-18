Home

Meg Lanning in Tears After Smriti Mandhana’s RCB Beat DC in WPL 2024 Final | WATCH VIDEO

DC captain Meg Lanning could not hold onto her tears and the moment was captured.

Meg Lanning Crying

Delhi: It was Delhi Capitals’ second WPL final and Meg Lanning and Co. were hoping they can become second-time lucky, but that was not to be, as their Royal Challengers Bangalore counterparts won the final comfortably by eight wickets on Sunday. Following the loss, the scenes were heartbreaking. If there was joy and delight in one camp, the other camp was reduced to tears. DC captain Meg Lanning was spotted crying after the loss. The five-time World Cup-winning captain could not hold onto her tears and the moment was captured. Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space:

Claiming that finals are all about playing well on the day, Lanning credited RCB for staging a comeback during the game and admitted that they deserved to win the game. It is also heartbreaking considering the Capitals were the table-toppers.

“Obviously disappointing not to get it done. Finals are about playing well on the day. Congratulations to RCB – you outplayed us tonight. It all happened relatively quickly as it tends to do. As we’ve seen in this tournament, crazy things happen. Full credit to RCB, they fought back really nicely and deserved the win. We did a lot right. Unfortunately it wasn’t to be. A lot of effort went from a lot of the people. Want to thank the support staff. Cricket is a funny game – you win some, you lose some,” Lanning said at the post-match presentation.

