Meg Lanning-led Australia women created a world record on Wednesday after their nine-wicket win in the final ODI over Sri Lanka women at Allan Border Field in Brisbane saw the Southern Stars surpass the run by the team led by Belinda Clark between 1997 and 1999. Australia now have 18 consecutive wins going past Clark’s 17 wins.

At the post-match press conference, Lanning conceded that it was a “very special” achievement.

“It’s a special group to be a part of, especially over the last couple of years, probably since that 2017 World Cup (they lost in the semi-final to India). It was a turning point for our group and we really did change a few things around, and we needed to, to be in the position we are now,” Lanning said.

“Everyone’s put in a lot of hard work to get to this point, and to be able to get the record off the Belinda Clark team is certainly very special because there have been some amazing cricketers who have come before us.

“We speak a lot about making sure we look back at the past and understand what has come before us, because they certainly laid the foundation for where we are today. It’s important that we recognise that.”

Australia registered a 3-0 series sweep in the ODIs which comes on the back of the three-match Twenty20Is series whitewash. The team is now just three wins shy of the men’s ODI record: 21, held by Ricky Ponting’s Australia (Jan-May 2003).

On Wednesday, Chamari Athapaththu’s century went in vain with Sri Lanka women registering 195/8 in 50 overs. None of the other batswomen contributed with the next highest score coming from Harshitha Madavi, who added just 24. The Australian bowlers kept things tight with Georgia Wareham and Megan Schutt emerging as the pick of the bowlers with two wickets apiece.

In the run-chase, Alyssa Healy smashed an unbeaten 76-ball 112, while Rachael Haynes scored 63 as the home side crossed the target in 26.5 overs.

The recent series win saw Australia extend their lead over England in the Women’s Championship to eight points (from one fewer game).

“It’s something we have made a bit of a habit of, of finishing off series really well,” Lanning said.

“I know there’s been a lot of talk in the media about the record, but I can honestly say that within our group, we haven’t really spoken about it. We go into every game to try to win it. So it was no different today. So to finish it off in style was a great effort. We spoke about making sure we do that because we do sort of split up now as a group [for the Women’s Big Bash League]. I thought everyone did a great job, the bowlers especially, and Midge [Healy] and Rach with the bat.”