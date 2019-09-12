Australia’s Megan Schutt bowled her way into record books as she became the first woman cricketer from the country to claim a one-day international hat-trick during the third and final match against West Indies. Schutt also became the first woman cricketer across the globe to pick up two international hat-tricks. Her first hat-trick came in a T20I against India in March last year when she had dismissed Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma in consecutive deliveries.

In the third and final ODI against Windies, Schutt cleaned up the Windies tail in the last three balls of the innings, her figures of 3/24 reduced the hosts to a moderate score of 180. In reply, Australia gun down the target in the 32nd over, riding on Alyssa Healy (61) and Meg Lanning’s (58) knocks. Courtesy the emphatic eight-wicket win, the visitors completed the 3-0 clean sweep in the ODI series and registered their fifth straight series victory.

T20 hat-trick: ✅

ODI hat-trick: ✅ Megan Schutt claimed a little bit of history in Antigua overnight! #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/BFHxi2iar2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 12, 2019



During the process, skipper Lanning slammed a crucial half-century to become Australia’s top run-scorer across all three formats of the game. She surpassed the legendary Karen Rolton to become Australia’s greatest female run-getter.

“It was good to actually take it all in the one over,” Schutt told cricket.com.au after Australia sealed a 3-0 ODI series win on Wednesday.

“It’s kind of luck of the draw, it was the last over of the innings so you’re either getting hit for six or getting wickets.

Another milestone for Meg Lanning who moves past the great Karen Rolton to become the greatest run scorer across all formats in the history of Australia’s women 🙌#Megastar #WatchMe pic.twitter.com/TXqIrWQOHM — Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) September 11, 2019



“I just hoped for the best really, I know my back-of-the-hand slower ball is effective on wickets that turn a bit so I just looked to take as much pace off as I could.”

Earlier, all-rounder, Ellyse Perry took just four deliveries to strike with the ball, becoming just the second Australian woman to take 150 ODI wickets.