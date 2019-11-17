Meghalaya’s all-rounder Abhay Negi made it to the record books with a quickfire 50 off 14 balls in a Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy against Mizoram game on Sunday. Negi’s belligerent knock was laced with two fours and six sixes as he remained unbeaten on 50* off 15 balls to help Meghalaya register 207/4.

Negi walked into bat with the score Meghalaya four for 149, looking for a big finish and Negi did just that.

With his maverick fifty, he also matched KL Rahul to slam the fastest fifty in T20 cricket by an Indian. Rahul did it in IPL against Delhi Capitals in Mohali in 2018. Yuvraj Singh holds the world record for the fastest ever half-century by an Indian He recorded a 12-ball fifty against England in the 2007 World T20, which comprised of six sixes in an over off pacer Stuart Broad in Durban.

Abhay Negi of Meghalaya hits a 14-ball 50 v Mizoram at the Wankhede Stadium.

With the IPL auctions round the corner, Negi seems to have timed his knock to perfection. During his knock, he slammed four consecutive sixes. Eventually, Meghalaya won the match by 25 runs. Mizoram’s Taruwar Kohli with 90 off 59 balls fought hard but that was not good enough on the day.

He made his List A debut for Meghalaya in the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy on 20 September 2018. He was the joint-leading wicket-taker for Meghalaya in the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, with fourteen dismissals in eight matches.

Teams:

Mizoram (Playing XI): Taruwar Kohli, Lalhmangaiha, KB Pawan(w/c), Lalfakzuala Renthlei, Saidingliana Sailo, Reuben Lalhruaizela, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhruai Ralte, Lalnunkima Varte, Sumit Lamba, Henry Lalsangzuala

Meghalaya (Playing XI): Raj Biswa(c), Puneet Bisht(w), Dwaraka Ravi Teja, Sanjay Yadav, Abhay Negi, Amiangshu Sen, Aditya Singhania, Kilco Marak, Swarajeet Das, Bijon Dey, Chengkam Sangma