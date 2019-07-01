Two of the most prominent politicians in Jammu and Kashmir criticized team India on Twitter after the Virat Kohli-led side lost against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday.

Former J&K Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti said that the change of colour in India’s jersey should be held accountable for India’s defeat. She posted on her official Twitter handle, “Call me superstitious but I’d say it’s the jersey that ended India’s winning streak in the #ICCWorldCup2019.”

The debate regarding the introduction of orange in India’s new away jersey has been prevalent in the political circle for the last few days. Many opposition politicians have claimed that BJP have influenced the BCCI to put orange in India’s jersey. But Mufti becomes the first politician to outrightly push the blame of the defeat to the new colour of the jersey.

National Conference Leader Omar Abdullah, on the other hand, was critical in a much more technical way and tried to assess the downfall in India’s batting. Criticizing the Indian batsmen, he wondered if the batting unit would put up a good show if the place in the semi-finals was at stake. He tweeted, “Would the batting be as listless if our place in the semifinals was at stake here rather than England’s & Pakistan’s? #CWC19,” Abdullah tweeted.

India lost to a clinical England who produced a flawless performance after losing two consecutive matches. It was a potential do-or-die match for the hosts as a defeat could have ended their campaign. For India, the over-dependence of the batting unit on the top three was exposed again as the middle-order failed to perform for repeated number of times now. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav looked bleak during the chase while Hardik Pandya tried to fight a lone battle.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Mehbooba Mufti tweeted about the match between India and England. Before the match, she had dropped lights on how the match had given the Indian and Pakistani cricket fans a reason to come on the same page together as Pakistanis were also cheering for an Indian victory as that could have made their case of qualifying to the semis easier. Mufti had tweeted, “Pakistani cricket fans are rooting for India to win the match against England. Chalo kum say kum cricket ke bahaane (at least in cricket), for a change both countries are on the same page.”