Dream11 Team Prediction

Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Sixers Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips MR-W vs SS-W Match 36 at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney 8:40 AM IST: Melbourne Renegades will be hoping to move upwards in the points tally when they face Sydney Sixers on Saturday. Sixers have won six and lost two of their eight matches so far while Renegades have had a mixed season so far, winning four and losing as many of their eight matches. Sixers are coming off a big 40-run win over Sydney Thunder while also recorded a convincing eight-wicket win in their last match, against Hobart Hurricanes.

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women will take place at 8:10 AM (IST).

Time: 8:40 AM IST

Venue: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Ellyse Perry (captain), Sophie Molineux (vice-captain), Alyssa Healy, Courtney Webb, Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner, Danielle Wyatt, Molly Strano, Maitlan Brown, Sarah Aley, Lauren Smith

Squad Details

Sydney Sixers Women: Ellyse Perry (captain), Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Maddy Darke, Lauren Smith, Sarah Aley, Hayley Silver-holmes, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Jodie Hicks, Alisha Bates, Emma Hughes

Melbourne Renegades Women: Sophie Molineux, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Jessica Duffin (captain), Josephine Dooley (wk), Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Maitlan Brown, Carly Leeson, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu, Claire Koski, Makinley Blows, Erica Kershaw, Courtney Neale

