Dream11 Team Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 44 Match MR-W vs MS-W:

The 2019 Women’s Big Bash League season is the fifth season of the WBBL, which is the semi-professional women’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament began on 18 October 2019 and will run to 8 December 2019. In Match 44 of the Women’s Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades will take on Melbourne Stars at Eastern Oval in Ballarat.

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women will take place at 8:00 AM (IST).

Time: 8.30 AM IST.

Venue: Eastern Oval, Ballarat

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper– Josephine Dooley

Batsmen – Jess Duffin, Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez (captain)

All-Rounders – Danielle Wyatt, Erin Osborne, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers – Molly Strano (vice-captain), Holly Ferling, Nicola Hancock, Lea Tahuhu

MR-W vs MS-W Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Jess Duffin (captain), Josephine Dooley (wicketkeeper), Courtney Webb, Erica Kershaw, Georgia Wareham, Maitlan Brown, Carly Leeson, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Strano

Melbourne Stars: Elyse Villani (captain and wicketkeeper), Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Alana King, Nicola Hancock, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Madeline Penna, Holly Ferling

SQUADS:

Melbourne Renegades Women Squad: Sophie Molineux, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Josephine Dooley(w), Jessica Duffin(c), Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Maitlan Brown, Carly Leeson, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Strano, Makinley Blows, Erica Kershaw, Courtney Neale, Claire Koski

Melbourne Stars Women Squad: Elyse Villani(w/c), Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Alana King, Nicola Hancock, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Madeline Penna, Holly Ferling, Katey Martin, Kristen Beams, Angela Reakes, Emma Inglis, Chloe Rafferty, Lucy Cripps

