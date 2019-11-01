Dream11 Team Prediction

Melbourne Renegades will lock horns with Sydney Sixers on Saturday at WACA, Perth. It is the same venue where they succumbed to a heart-breaking last-ball loss to Perth Scorchers. With three defeats from five matches, the Renegades look to gain full points against Sydney Sixers.

On the other hand, the Elysse Perry side has not been at their best as they have managed to win two of their three matches played thus far. They will be playing twice at the WACA Ground this weekend.

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women will take place at 9:10 AM (IST).

Time: 9.40 AM IST.

Venue: W.A.C.A Ground in Perth

Keeper – Josie Dooley, Alyssa Healy

Batters – Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Jess Duffin

All-Rounders – Sophie Molineux, Danielle Wyatt (C), Ellyse Perry (VC)

Bowlers – Hayley Silver-Holmes, Georgia Wareham, Sarah Aley

Melbourne Renegades: Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Molineux, Tammy Beaumont, Carly Leeson, Courtney Webb, Jess Duffin (C), Josie Dooley (WK), Maitlan Brown, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu.

Sydney Sixers: Ellyse Perry (C), Alyssa Healy (WK), Ashleigh Gardner, Dane Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Marizanne Kapp, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Maddy Darke, Sarah Aley, Jodie Hicks, Lauren Smith.

Melbourne Renegades: Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Molineux, Tammy Beaumont, Carly Leeson, Courtney Webb, Jess Duffin (C), Josie Dooley (WK), Maitlan Brown, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu, Claire Koski, Erica Kershaw.

Sydney Sixers: Ellyse Perry (C), Alyssa Healy (WK), Ashleigh Gardner, Dane Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Marizanne Kapp, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Maddy Darke, Sarah Aley, Jodie Hicks, Lauren Smith, Stella Campbell, Alisha Bates.

