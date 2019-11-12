Dream11 Prediction

Melbourne Stars Women and Brisbane Heat Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips MS-W vs BH-W Match 32 Match at CitiPower Centre 8:30 AM IST:

After winning merely one out of their eight matches, the Stars will look to get their campaign on track when they lock horns with Brisbane Heat on Wednesday. Compared to the Stars, the Heat have had a better season so far winning four out of their seven games.

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Stars Women and Brisbane Heat Women will take place at 8:00 AM (IST).

Time: 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: CitiPower Centre

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Beth Mooney

All-rounder – Grace Harris (vc), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Erin Osborne

Batswomen – Kirby Short (c), Angela Reakes, Mignon du Preez, Elyse Villan

Bowlers – Delissa Kimmince, Alana King, Nicola Hancock

Predicted XI

Melbourne Stars Women :

Elyse Villani(c), Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Erin Osborne, Katey Martin(w), Madeline Penna, Holly Ferling, Tess Flintoff, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Hancock, Kristen Beams

Brisbane Heat Women :

Kirby Short(c), Beth Mooney(w), Maddy Green, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Prestwidge

Squad details

MS W Squad

Erin Osborne, Elyse Villani (c), Holly Ferling, Mignon du Preez, Lizelle Lee, Katey Martin (wk), Kristen Beams, Angela Reakes, Emma Inglis, Alana King, Annabel Sutherland, Nicole Faltum, Chloe Rafferty, Nicola Hancock, Lucy Cripps, Tess Flintoff, Madeline Penna

BH W Squad

Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Green, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Kirby Short (c), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Haidee Birkett, Mikayla Hinkley, Laura Harris, Georgia Prestwidge, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Courtney Grace Sippel

