New Delhi: We are just few hours away from the ‘Mother of all Battles’ as arch-rivals India and Pakistan, face off each other in their Asia Cup opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Ahead of the much-awaited clash, Pakistan cricket team has expressed their solidarity and support to the citizens of Pakistan, as their countrymen are experiencing the worst rainfall and floods across the country in recent times.Also Read - LIVE | India vs Pakistan Build-up, Asia Cup 2022, Match 2: Blockbuster Beckons on Super Sunday

Pakistan cricket team will wear black arm bands in their first match of ACC T20 Asia Cup 2022 against India to express their solidarity and support for the flood affectees across the country. Also Read - Rahul Dravid Tests Negative For COVID-19; Joins Indian Team in Dubai

What’s happening in Pakistan right now is pure horror. 30 million people without shelter. Nearly 1,000 killed, more than 500,000 houses destroyed and close to 1 billion livestock deaths. Also Read - IND vs PAK Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Live in India

As Pakistan try to get up on their feet during these tough times- it’s up to their cricket team to bring smiles on their faces as they would look to emulate their T20 World Cup heroics of last year against Rohit Sharma-led India.

The main tournament will feature six teams divided into two groups. India, Pakistan and the qualifier are in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B. Each team plays within the group once.

The top-two teams from each group will further play in a ‘Super 4’ round, meaning there is a high probability of at least another India – Pakistan game in the second round before the final where the top two would feature.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali