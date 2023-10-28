Home

Sports

Men’s ODI World Cup: Australia Record Highest Total By Any Team Against New Zealand In ODI World Cup

Men’s ODI World Cup: Australia Record Highest Total By Any Team Against New Zealand In ODI World Cup

Australia's previous highest ODI total against New Zealand (378/5) had come on December 6, 2016 in Canberra.

Men’s ODI World Cup: Australia Record Highest Total By Any Team Against New Zealand In ODI World Cup

Dharamshala: Australia recorded the highest total by any team against New Zealand in ODI World Cup cricket history by registering 388/10 in 49.2 overs, here on Saturday.

Trending Now

Australia’s previous best against came in the 2007 World Cup when they posted 348/6 back in 2007.

You may like to read

It is also the third-highest total for any team against New Zealand in men’s ODIs.

Australia’s previous highest ODI total against New Zealand (378/5) had come on December 6, 2016 in Canberra.

Australia now also holds the record of consecutive 350-plus totals, following up their 367 for 9 against Pakistan and 399 for 8 against Netherlands. They are the first team to score 350-plus in three successive men’s ODIs.

Batting first in the match David Warner and Travis Head led the Australian inning and posted a mammoth total of 388/10 in 49.2 overs. Warner-Head’s opening stand of 175 runs led the base of the Australian innings, Travis Head in his World Cup debut scored a century before getting out on 109.

Head was also the top scorer from Australia with a blistering 109 runs knock comprised of ten boundaries and 7 maximum.

“It’s nice to be back with the boys. I was there for a couple of weeks, but coming back and playing in the middle was excellent. Nice to be in the fixture, nice to be playing, and it is nice to be back. Nice to contribute. It was a very good wicket, said Heag in the innings break

The hand felt good. It felt comfortable, and well, I felt back on track, which is nice.

I think Davey and I just looked to play aggressively and forged a partnership. Looked to go as hard as we could, and yeah, it was nice. 388 looks like a brilliant total.

Glenn Maxwell batting in the middle played a thrilling inning of 41 runs off 24 deliveries with skipper Pat Cummins (37 off 14) giving the final touch with the bat to the Australian inning.

At the time of writing, New Zealand are 75/2 after 10.3 overs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.