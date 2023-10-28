Home

Sports

Men’s ODI World Cup: Lockie Ferguson Out Of Field Due To Achilles Injury

Men’s ODI World Cup: Lockie Ferguson Out Of Field Due To Achilles Injury

New Zealand pace bowler Lockie Ferguson left the field due to suffering a right Achilles injury in the ongoing match against Australia at the HPCA cricket stadium, here on Saturday.

New Zealand pace bowler Lockie Ferguson left the field due to suffering a right Achilles injury in the ongoing match against Australia at the HPCA cricket stadium, here on Saturday.

Dharamshala: New Zealand pace bowler Lockie Ferguson left the field due to suffering a right Achilles injury in the ongoing match against Australia at the HPCA cricket stadium, here on Saturday.

Trending Now

Ferguson in the midst of his third over felt uncomfortable while gearing up to bowl. However, after completing his third over he left the field due to injury.

You may like to read

New Zealand Cricket on X (previously Twitter) gave an update on Ferguson’s injury stating, “Lockie Ferguson is off the field after experiencing pain in his right Achilles while bowling. He won’t return to the field and will be further assessed.”

Batting first in the match David Warner and Travis Head led the Australian inning and posted a mammoth total of 388/10 in 49.2 overs. Warner-Head’s opening stand of 175 runs led the base of the Australian innings, Travis Head in his World Cup debut scored a century before getting out on 109.

New Zealand needs 389 runs in 50 overs to win the match.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.