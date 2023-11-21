Home

Men’s U-19 Cricket World Cup Shifts From Sri Lanka To South Africa – Report

The International Cricket Council has confirmed that for the upcoming Under-19 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, shifting the hosting rights from Sri Lanka to South Africa.

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council has confirmed that for the upcoming Under-19 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, shifting the hosting rights from Sri Lanka to South Africa. The decision, communicated by the ICC, follows the suspension of the Sri Lankan cricket board due to alleged government interference.

As per a Cricbuzz report, the ICC in its ongoing meeting in Ahmedabad and was unmoved from its stance on the suspension of SLC. The report stated that the cricket in the country will continue but since the suspension is there, the hosting rights have been snatched.

“It was a unanimous decision by the board that the suspension cannot be lifted. Cricket in the country will continue as normal,” a source close to the development was quoted as saying in the report.

ICC moves 2024 U-19 World Cup from Sri Lanka to South Africa. (Cricbuzz) pic.twitter.com/CFv3gx8XUb — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 21, 2023

This time 16 teams will participate in the Under-19 World Cup 2024. All are divided into 4 groups each. Group A consists of current champions India along with 2020 champions Bangladesh, Ireland and America. The young Indian side will play its first match against Bangladesh on 14 January. After this, the team will face America on January 18 and then Ireland on January 20.

let’s take a look at how teams are divided into four groups:

Group A: India, Bangladesh, Ireland, USA

Group B: England, South Africa, West Indies, Scotland

Group C: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Namibia

Group D: Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand, Nepal

Participating teams

Through automatic qualification: Sri Lanka (hosts), Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe

MORE TO FOLLOW

