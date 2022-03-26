Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: There were chants of ‘Dhoni.. Dhoni” all around the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday as former India and Chennai Super Kings captain walked out to bat. It was business as usual for Dhoni. But it wasn’t so for all the people who had turned out to watch the 1st match of IPL 2022 between CSK and KKR. After all, they don’t get to see him every day ever since MS retired from international cricket. And he did not disappoint.Also Read - Highlights | IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR, Match 1: Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Chennai Super Kings By 6 Wickets

Walks out to bat without a care in the world, completely unfazed by the situation. It was as if he owned the moment – every bit during his 60-minute stay at the crease. With CSK looking down the barrel, having lost half their side with just 60 odd on the board, Dhoni quietly settles in and all of a sudden unleashes himself and takes his team to a respectable score of 131 for 5 at the end of their allotted overs. That was never going to be enough against KKR but it gave the score some kind of respectability which was otherwise falling into pieces.

He still might not be at his fluent best. He might have been well past his prime but he still packs a punch and that is the thing about great players. They rise to the occasion. Dhoni gave the Wankhede crowd – full worth of their money on Saturday and if it is anything to go by, it is not good news for the rest of the franchises.

Probably just about apt to remember a famous advertisement done during the 2006 Champions Trophy by former India captain and now the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly after he was dropped from the India team. The Pepsi ad featuring Ganguly was an instant hit among his fans.

‘Hi. Mera naam Sourav Ganguly. Bhoole toh nahin..,” was his opening line that caught everyone’s attention. Dhoni’s knock laced with seven fours and a six might just be a reminder to us all – “Mera naam MS Dhoni hai…Bhoole toh nahin..”

