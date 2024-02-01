Home

Sports

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton Set To Join Ferrari For 2025 Formula One Season

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton Set To Join Ferrari For 2025 Formula One Season

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time World Champion. His contract with Mercedes is due to end at the end of 2024.

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver in F1 history with 103 wins and 104 pole positions.

New Delhi: In a major turn of events, Lewis Hamilton is set to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari for the 2025 Formula 1 (F1) season, according to reports. The Brit’s current contract with Mercedes ends at the end of 2024. At Ferrari, the seven-time World Champion is expected to replace Carlos Sainz. An official announcement is expected soon. Charles Leclerc, who signed a new contract with Ferrari last week, will be Hamilton’s new teammate in the 2025 season.

Trending Now

At Ferrari, Hamilton will aim for his eighth F1 title. At present, Hamilton is on level with legendary Michael Schumacher, both of whom have won seven titles each. Notably, Hamilton is the most successful driver in the history of Formula 1, with 103 wins and 104 pole positions. Although the Mercedes employees are yet to know about Hamilton’s development, but will be intimated before the official announcement.

You may like to read

Interestingly, Hamilton has been enduring a tough phase with no trophies under his belt since 2021. The 39-year-old had joined Mercedes in 2013 from Mclaren and won most of world titles with them. At Mercedes, Hamilton won six world titles.

Hamilton was to move to Ferrari for the 2024 season but signed a signed a two-year contract with Mercedes last summer. In 2023 season, Hamilton failed to win a single race. Meanwhile, the 2024 F1 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 28 to March 2.

Hamilton’s shock change comes as a big blow to Mercedes who have had long conversations with the Briton to stay for the next two seasons. Although it is yet to be known, what triggered Hamilton to move to Ferrari, he was expected to bid adieu to the sport at his current employers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.