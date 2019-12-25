The Christmas spirit has taken over the cricketers with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar leading the wishes on Twitter.
Tendulkar, who has over 31 million followers on his official twitter account, wished for happiness and a wonderful time for his fans with their family and friends.
“Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas🎄. May this Christmas bring lots of happiness to our hearts ♥ and homes🏠 . I hope you have a wonderful time with family and friends. 🎁❄” Tendulkar, regarded as one of the finest batsmen to have graced the game, posted on Wednesday.
Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja wished for ‘peace and prosperity’. “Merry Christmas.Wishing you peace and prosperity this festive season. 🎅🎄🎁” he wrote.
Sporting a Santa cap, India Test batsman Ajinkya Rahane wrote “Getting into Christmas feels 😄 Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! 🎄 #Christmas”
Sri Lankan batting legend also conveyed his wishes, posting, “Wishing you all a timeless fortune of Merry Christmas… The warmth of home, the love of family and the company of good friends.”
Former India international-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar simply wrote, “Merry Christmas guys! 🌲🎁⭐️”.
India.com wishes all our readers a Merry Christmas!