Team India captain Virat Kohli and his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma lead cricket fraternity to wish fans Christmas 2020. Cricketers from all over the globe took to Twitter to greet their fans on the auspicious occasion. Also Read - India vs Australia Test 2020: Ajinkya Rahane Speaks on Virat Kohli Run-Out Episode in Adelaide, Says I Said Sorry to Him

Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: “Wishing each and everyone a very Merry Christmas.” The Indian skipper has returned to India for the birth of his first child. Also Read - India vs Australia Test 2020: Shubman Gill Replaces Prithvi Shaw, Rishbabh Pant Included as India Announces Playing XI For Boxing Day Test vs Australia

Rohit posted an adorable photo of his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira as he wrote: “Merry Christmas to all and happy holidays! Miss you my girls @ritssajdeh.”

The swashbuckling opener is currently in Australia and is undergoing the mandatory quarantine period in Sydney, after its completion, Rohit will join Team India for the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 33-year-old was not part of India’s limited-overs squad after sustaining a hamstring injury during IPL 2020.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar also posted a quirky video on Twitter where he wished fans Merry Christmas in a Santa Claus costume.

“Merry Christmas everyone! Christmas has always been about togetherness and giving. Let’s make it special for the people around us, even in the smallest of ways. Have a blessed one,” Tendulkar captioned the video.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina also posted a message on Twitter with a photo of his adorable kids.

“Wishing you and your family a year full of happiness, satisfaction and good success. Stay healthy & safe in 2021.. Merry Christmas to all,” Raina wrote.

Australia premier batsman Steve Smith also posted a throwback photo with his wife Dani Wills to greet fans on the occasion.

“Merry Christmas everyone! Here’s a throwback to Christmas 2013 with @DaniWillis91 Unfortunately many of us aren’t able to celebrate with our loved ones this year. Let’s hope 2021 is a much brighter year for all,” Smith wrote.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting spent the Christmas with his family and shared a photo with them on a special day.

“Merry Christmas to everyone. Feeling very lucky to be with my parents and family and being able to share this special day together,” Ponting captioned the photo.

Apart from the cricketing world, players from other sports fraternity also wished fans on Christmas

Juventus star forward Cristiano Ronaldo posted a photo with his family on social media and greet fans on the occasion.

“We wish you a Merry Christmas!! Full of love, health and happiness,” he wrote.

Ace Tennis player Novak Djokovic also wished his fans on Christmas.

Former England footballer David Beckham posted a special family photo and wished everyone Merry Christmas.

Special moments together as a family Merry Christmas to everyone @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @crueckham #HarperSevenfamily