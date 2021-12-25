Centurion: Time and again, India Test skipper Virat Kohli has given a glimpse of his big heart. As the world celebrates Christmas, let us recall a time when Kohli turned Santa Claus for a cause. In a bid to bring a smile to the faces of underprivileged kids in a shelter home in Kolkata, Kohli played Santa and distributed gifts. With a plump, protruding belly and white beard, Kohli sure gave them something to treasure for life.Also Read - Boxing Day Test: Why Rahul Dravid And Not India Captain Virat Kohli Will Address Press Conference Ahead of SA vs IND 1st Test

The kids – after receiving their gifts – were then asked if they would like to meet Kohli as “Spiderman and Superman are on vacation”. To which, they unanimously yelled a ‘yes’ in chorus. And then Kohli took off his beard and the belly to surprise the kids. The expression on the faces of the kids says it all. Kohli then interacted with the kids spreading festive cheer ahead of Christmas. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Status to Playing 11; Things India Coach Rahul Dravid Could Reveal at Press Conference on Eve of Boxing Day Test

Watch @imVKohli dress up as 🎅 and bring a little Christmas cheer to the kids who cheer our sportspersons on, all year long! This joyful season, let’s remember to spread the love. pic.twitter.com/VF8ltmDZPm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 20, 2019

Also Read - IND vs SA: KL Rahul Calls Ajinkya Rahane Key Member of Test Squad, Drops Hints About Team India's Playing 11 For 1st Test vs South Africa