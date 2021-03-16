Lionel Messi was in red-hot form as he scored twice to fire FC Barcelona to a 4-1 win over Huesca in a La Liga match on Monday at Camp Nou. Messi put his team into the lead as early as the 13th minute before winding off a memorable appearance with a goal in the 90th minute as the Catalan giants moved within four points of current leaders Atletico Madrid. Also Read - Lionel Messi Loses COOL on Barcelona Supporter For Filming Him | WATCH VIDEO

In between Messi magic, Antoine Griezmann found the back of the net in the 35th minute to double the lead before Rafael Mir Vicente cut it back to a one-goal advantage converting a spot-kick in the injury time of the first half. However, Oscar Mingueza restored the two-goal cushion thanks to an accurate cross from Messi into the box eight minutes after the restart.

Messi has now drawn level with Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez at the top of the most appearances for the club. It was the Argentine maestro's 767th appearance in all competitions for his boyhood club. The 33-year-old also recorded his 20th La Liga goal of the ongoing season – 13th consecutive time becoming the first player in Europe's top-five leagues to do so.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was all praise for Messi, calling him the most important man in the history of the Spanish club. “I think Messi has shown that he is the best,” Koeman said. “The first goal was fantastic. He deserves to be important for this team. I don’t know what else to say about Leo. The level he has been at for so many years, so many games. He has equalled Xavi and in principle he will surpass him on Sunday. He is the most important man in the history of this club. Luckily he is still with us.”

Meanwhile, Barcelona continued their unbeaten La Liga run in 2021 with Koeman confident the team can continue its rich vein of form. “The points we lost for a few weeks … we have reacted well,” he said. “The team is confident. We are in good shape and we are fighting. We cannot lose more points because we have already lost quite a few. I’ve always said there is a lot to play for. It’s always hard for any team to hold out.”

Barcelona have 59 points while Atletico are on 63 points.