‘Messi Is Worshipped Like A God’- Fans Support Argentine Captain After Receiving Death Threat | See Viral Tweets

Messi has not commented. Considered by many to the greatest soccer player of all time, Messi is revered in Argentina, especially since he led the national team to the country’s first World Cup victory in 36 years in Qatar in December.

Messi We Are Waiting For You'-PSG Star Receives Death Threat After Gunmen Fire Shots At A Supermarket

Argentina: Gunmen threatened Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi in a written message left Thursday when they opened fire at a supermarket owned by his in-laws in Argentina, police said.

Nobody was injured in the early morning attack, and it was unclear why assailants would target Messi or the Unico supermarket in the country’s third-largest city of Rosario, owned by the family of his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo.

The city’s mayor, Pablo Javkin, went to the supermarket and lashed out at federal authorities over what he called their failure to curb a surge in drug-related violence in Rosario, located about 190 miles (300 kilometers) northwest of the capital of Buenos Aires.

Police said two men on a motorcycle fired at least a dozen shots into an Unico branch in the early hours, leaving a message on carboard that read, “Messi, we’re waiting for you. Javkin is also a drug trafficker, so he won’t take care of you.”

Messi currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain and spends much of his time overseas, though he often visits Rosario where he has a home in the suburb of Funes. The French team posted a photo on social media of Messi training on Thursday morning.

Aregentine captain Lionel Messi’s fans took their twitter in support of footballer, here are the viral Tweets:

Messi receiving death threats in Argentina??? Lmfao could you imagine Drew Brees getting death threats in New Orleans back in March 2010? What’s wrong with the Argentinians? — Basically a NFL Expert (Number 1 Eva Lovia Fan) (@AndrewD4133) March 2, 2023

Wizkid is getting death threat messi is getting death threat

What they tryna do to my Goats??? — Ezekiel (@Ezekiel61315559) March 3, 2023

Messi is worshipped like a god in Argentina, imagine putting death threats on him, you’re public enemy 1 if anyone finds out. — abraham 〽️ (@KyIian07) March 3, 2023

messi won everything in football and he’s now receiving death threats? we all know who’s behind this — (@IamDoe__) March 3, 2023

Messi, who this week won FIFA’s best men’s player award, could travel to Argentina later this month to join the national squad in playing two friendly matches. One takes place March 23 against Panama in Buenos Aires, while the other one will be five days later against Curacao in the northern city of Santiago del Estero.

With AP inputs

