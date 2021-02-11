The much anticipated Champions League showdown between former teammates turned opponents Lionel Messi of Barcelona and Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain is in serious doubt after the Brazilian forward was injured in Wednesday’s 1-0 French Cup win over Caen. Neymar was seen holding his thigh after a challenge from Steeve Yago in the 64th minute of the contest requiring replacement with Kylian Mbappe coming off the bench as his substitute. Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Manchester City to Make Play For Barcelona Star in March-April

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 ties are set to get underway next week with PSG travelling to Barcelona for the first leg next Tuesday (February 17, IST). His injury blow comes days after the French giants lost Angel Di Maria, also to a thigh issue. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi or Robert Lewandowski - Who Should Have Won The 2020 Ballon d'Or?

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed Neymar has injured his adductor but refused to comment on how long that may end up keeping him away from action. “It’s hard to know now, we’ll see [Thursday] with the doctor, for the moment it’s hard to say. Can he be there [at Barcelona] next week? I need more information. Is he affected in the adductors? Yes,” Pochettino was quoted as saying by ESPN. Also Read - Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Luis Suarez Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's Record as he Strikes Twice in 2-2 Draw

Moise Kean, the lone goal scorer of the contest, though sounded highly optimistic claiming Neymar will be available for the Barca showdown. “Everything is fine. He is ready. He’s going to be ready for the next game,” Kean said.

Neymar joined PSG in 2017 in a world record transfer fee that made him the most expensive signing in football history.

PSG made the CL final last year where they lost to Bayern Munich. They sacked manager Thoms Tuchel las month before penning a deal with Argentine Pochettino as they renewed their hopes of landing CL trophy.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have accused PSG of disrespect by talking up a move for Messi on a free transfer, a claim Pochettino has rejected. PSG sporting director Leonardo, Neymar, Di Maria have spoken openly about their desire to see the iconic forward to ply his trade in Paris.

“When a player speaks, he is talking out of affection, excitement and friendship,” Pochettino had said. “There’s no controversial issue that has been generated by the club. At no time has there been a lack of respect or gone against a situation that is not the correct one.