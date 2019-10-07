Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi found the net as Barcelona put up a convincing show to beat Sevilla 4-0 at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

The win – their fifth in the ongoing La Liga season – also propelled Barcelona (16 points) to the second spot in the points table, behind the arch-rivals Real Madrid (18 points) and ahead of Atletico Madrid (15 points).

Barcelona hammered three goals in space of eight minutes as Suarez (27th minute), Vidal (32nd minute) and Dembele (35th minute) scored to put Sevilla out of sight.

The defending champions sealed their fourth successive win even as they ended the game with nine men, with Ronald Araujo being sent off and Dembele collecting second yellow card for showing dissent.

Messi, meanwhile, scored his first goal of the season. The Argentine’s 78th-minute goal, via a brilliant free-kick, was the fourth Barcelona goal of the night.

Suarez set the ball rolling for Barcelona as his left-footed bicycle kick found the back of the net. The goal was even better than his goal against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Vidal then finished a fine passing display involving all the eleven players saw Barcelona extend their lead. Dembele then made it 3-0 for Barcelona as the Frenchman scored at the 35th minute.

While Messi’s return to goal-scoring form was a good sign for Barcelona, it has now increased pressure on Antoine Griezmann, who was not picked in the starting XI on the back of his below-par display against Inter earlier in the week.