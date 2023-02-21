Home

Messi You Deserve It: Rafael Nadal Endorses Argentine Captain To Win Laureus Award

New Delhi: Tennis legend Rafael Nadal endorsed Anrentina captain Lionel Messi to win the Laureus World Sports Awards 2023. FIFA World Cup heroes Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been nominated for their brilliant efforts in Qatar.

Nadal took his Instagram wrote a story: “An honor to be nominated again to the Laureus Sportsman of the year… but… this year… let’s go, Messi, you deserve it.”

Back in 2021, Lionel Messi hailed Rafael Nadal when he won the Laureus Sportsman of the year award in 2021.

Rafa Nadal on IG 📲🎾🇪🇸 “An honor to be nominated again to the Laureus Sportsman of the year… but… this year… let’s go Messi, you deserve it.” pic.twitter.com/UyIvI2enQK — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) February 20, 2023

“I would like to say that you are an example for everyone because of your hard work, your perseverance and for being at the highest level for so many years,” Messi said in a video message.

Earlier, Nadal revealed that the tennis star is supporting Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The tennis legend also said that he was in tears after watching Messi lifting the World Cup.

“Without supporting Argentina, when Messi lifted the trophy I was moved to tears. For the emotion of seeing someone so great achieve what he missed after suffering so much for it,” he said.

