Messi You Deserve It: Rafael Nadal Endorses Argentine Captain To Win Laureus Award
Earlier, Nadal revealed that the tennis star is supporting Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
New Delhi: Tennis legend Rafael Nadal endorsed Anrentina captain Lionel Messi to win the Laureus World Sports Awards 2023. FIFA World Cup heroes Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been nominated for their brilliant efforts in Qatar.
Also Read:
- Lionel Messi's Stunning 95-Minute Free Kick Steals PSG Win Over Lille In Ligue 1 | WATCH VIDEO
- Lionel Messi's Father Jorge Messi Gives BIG Update on His Barcelona Return, Says I Don't Think He Will Play For Barca Again
- Djokovic Has 'Complete Game' Of Federer And 'Tenacity' Of Nadal, Says Serbian's Ex-Coach Marian Vajda
Nadal took his Instagram wrote a story: “An honor to be nominated again to the Laureus Sportsman of the year… but… this year… let’s go, Messi, you deserve it.”
You may like to read
Back in 2021, Lionel Messi hailed Rafael Nadal when he won the Laureus Sportsman of the year award in 2021.
Rafa Nadal on IG 📲🎾🇪🇸
“An honor to be nominated again to the Laureus Sportsman of the year… but… this year… let’s go Messi, you deserve it.” pic.twitter.com/UyIvI2enQK
— All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) February 20, 2023
“I would like to say that you are an example for everyone because of your hard work, your perseverance and for being at the highest level for so many years,” Messi said in a video message.
Earlier, Nadal revealed that the tennis star is supporting Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The tennis legend also said that he was in tears after watching Messi lifting the World Cup.
“Without supporting Argentina, when Messi lifted the trophy I was moved to tears. For the emotion of seeing someone so great achieve what he missed after suffering so much for it,” he said.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.