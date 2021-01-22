Mesut Ozil left Premier League giants to join his dream club Fenerbahce in the Turkish league. Ozil being one of the highest-paid players in the English Premier League took a heft pay cut to join Fenerbahce as according to reports, the German midfielder signed a £65,000 per-week contract. Also Read - FEN vs ANK Dream11 Team Prediction Turkish League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Fenerbahce vs MKE Ankaragucu Today's Match at Ulker Stadyumu 9:30 PM IST January 18 Monday

Ozil transfer to Fenerbahce is one of the biggest transfers in the Turkish League's history. Interestingly, Ozil's flight from London to Istanbul was tracked by over 300,000 fans on Sunday night. While the playback of the flight was viewed over 1 million times.

Speaking to Turkish broadcaster NTV, Ozil, who has Turkish ancestry, said he was looking forward to playing for Fenerbahce, a club he said he has supported all his life, adding he would arrive in Istanbul early on Monday to seal his move.

“I am a Fenerbahce fan. That is why I am very happy to be coming to Turkey with Fenerbahce,” Ozil said. “I’m very excited. God gave me the chance to wear this jersey as a Fenerbahce fan. God willing, I will carry it with honour and do everything I can for the team,” he added.

“Of course, I’m missing a few matches. I haven’t played in a match in a while, but I am physically fit, I have no issues,” he said, adding he had been training with the first team at Arsenal during his time off the pitch.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also talked highly of Ozil on his exit.

“He’s a great footballer and he’s a really talented footballer. He’s a player that has done a lot for the football club. But at the moment I want to take the team in a different direction. If we had more options maybe he was part of some plans,”Arteta said in the press conference.