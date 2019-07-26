Arsenal’s star footballers Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were chased for a mile on the London streets before surviving a horror attack by ‘knife-wielding car-jackers’ in broad daylight on Thursday. Driving his black Mercedes G-Class through leafy Childs Hill, the star Arsenal midfielder and his teammate were ambushed by the robbers. Kolasinac, in particular, showed courage and can be seen coming out of the car and fought with the armed robbers with bare hands.

As Kolasinac chased the attackers, Ozil stopped at a nearby restaurant to file the complaint with the policemen. In the video which has gone viral on social media, the Premier League club’s Bosnian defender Kolasinac is seen leaping from the vehicle to confront the masked aggressors, who had pulled up alongside the car on mopeds in the Golders Green district of the capital.

Both attackers appeared to brandish knives at the 26-year-old Kolasinac. “We have been in contact with both players and they are fine,” said a spokesman for Arsenal. Police confirmed that they had responded to reports of an attempted robbery.

“It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car,” a spokesman for the Met Police was quoted by AFP.

“The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers.

“There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.”

Kolasinac and German midfielder Ozil are not the first footballers to be targeted on London’s streets. In 2016, Andy Carroll, a former West Ham player, was threatened at gunpoint on his way home from training.