A number of WhatsApp screenshots is doing the rounds on Twitter which accuse Pakistani rising star and ace opener Imam-ul-Haq of having multiple affairs and cheating on many girls. The cricketer has also been called for sexually exploiting girls and taking advantage of them. Some anonymous Twitter user has leaked some WhatsApp chats and accused Imam of exploiting women. Imam’s chat with four women has been leaked on social media.

According to Pakistani media reports, Haq has been having sexual relationships with false promises and did so even during the recently-concluded ICC World Cup 2019. Meanwhile, the screenshots available online has garnered mixed reactions from cricket fans all around the world. While some has come in support of the victimized girls, many others have also vilified them held them guilty ahead of the cricketer.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting over Imam’s controversy:

If Imam Ul Haq lead that girl on under the pretence of marriage, knowing full well he wasn’t gonna marry her, he’s a massive asshole, there’s no denying that. But if she was fully consenting and happy with it at the time, she can’t just retrospectively decide she wasn’t 💁🏽‍♀️ — The Good Khush ♀️🦸🏽‍♀️ (@khushboobie) July 24, 2019

This is when he was caught cheating with so many girls👏👏 #Imamulhaq pic.twitter.com/Ipu7klnBT9 — Cricky Updates (@CrickyUpdates) July 24, 2019

Imam ul haq chat leaked 😳

Toba……… — iSupportP🅰K 🇵🇰 (@Hsyali72) July 24, 2019

Imam ul haq jaisy thousand case ab bh live on Air text ho rahy hongy ya Kisi k bed room m horse riding chal Raha hoga..ye 30 crore ki population hy 60 percent Tu youth hy ..#Imamulhaq. — Ahmed (@Ahmadkhawaja301) July 24, 2019

Lately, Imam-ul-Haq has been in the middle of controversy for his failure to perform as a cricketer. But, the current controversy has come as a shocker to many. As per the latest reports, no one has field any legal complaints or issued any legal notice. There has been no official statement from the cricketer himself and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also not said anything regarding the matter.

Imam was also an integral part of Pakistan’s World Cup campaign and scored a 100 against Bangladesh at Lord’s helping his team win by 94 runs. But Pakistan, in the end, fell short on net run rate and could not make the semifinals finishing fifth behind eventual runners-up New Zealand.