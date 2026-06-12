MEX Vs RSA: Who scored the first goal of FIFA World Cup 2026? Find out about this Mexican forward

The goal came directly from a loose pass as South Africa tried to build play out from the back. Find out who scored the first goal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup edition

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Mexico's Julian Quinones celebrating after scoring against South Africa in the 9th minute. (Image credits: Special arrangement)

Mexican forward Julian Quinones scored the first goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday night to give co-hosts Mexico an early lead against South Africa in the tournament opener at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

The breakthrough came in the 9th minute of the opening match in front of a crowd of over 80,000 fans. Mexico applied high pressure from the start, forcing South Africa into a costly defensive error deep in their own half.

The goal came directly from a loose pass as South Africa tried to build play out from the back. Quinones intercepted the ball near the edge of the penalty area and hit a clinical finish past South African goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams. The strike marked the 2,721st goal in World Cup history. Interestingly, Quinones was born in Colombia but now represents El Tri at the international level.

Watch the goal

Since the start of the match, Mexico were all over South Africa who kept chasing behind the Mexican players for most parts of the 1st half. Notably, this is a repeat of the 2010 opener and the score had remained locked at 1-1 back then.

South Africa pushed hard for the equalizer after Julian Quinones’ 9th minute right-footed strike but the Rainbow Nation lacked clear cut attacking threat in front of an active Mexican unit boosted by its home support.

Also Read: Watch: Shakira, Burna Boy and other artists light up the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca

Before kickoff, the tournament began with a 90-minute opening ceremony. Pop star Shakira and Afro-fusion artist Burna Boy performed the official tournament anthem, “Dai Dai”. The pre-match event also featured international artists Tyla and J Balvin, alongside local Mexican acts Alejandro Fernandez and Mana, to celebrate the official tournament album.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.