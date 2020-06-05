Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: B Moli, J Allan, M Markia

Batsmen: W Yamak, L carlot, J Rasu (C)

All-Rounders: N Nipiko, S Obed

Bowlers: A Stephen, T Tamata, V Vira (VC)

MFE vs IS Probable Playing XIs

Ifira Sharks: Apollinaire Stephen, Nalin Nipiko (C), Jamal Vira, Wolford Kalworai, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Niko Unavalu, Harry Pakoa, Alex Stephen.

Mighty Efate Panthers: Joshua Rasu (C), Jarryd Allan(wk), Kendy Kenneth, Wesley Viraliuliu, Simpson Obed, Kenny Tari, Lazaro Carlot, McMillan Markia, Selwyn Garae, Tony Tamata, Shem Sala.

MFE vs IS Squads

Mighty Efate Panthers: Joshua Rasu (C), Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Wesley Vira, Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, William Laumae, Lenika Natapei.

Ifira Sharks: Nalin Nipiko (C), Apolinaire Stephen, Niko Unavalu, Michael Avock, Jamal Vira, William Yamak, Bethan Moli, Fernando Laumae, Vince Vira, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, Brenan Meyer, Alex Stephen, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Wolford Kalworai, and Ambong Rakau.

