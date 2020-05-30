Dream11 Team Prediction

MFE vs IS, Vanuatu T10 League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Mighty Efate Panthers vs IFIRA Sharks at Vanuatu Cricket Ground at 7.30 AM IST:

Some much needed live cricket action for the fans amid the global outbreak of deadly Coronavirus disease. In the first match of Vanuatu T10 Blast Cricket League 2020, IFIRA Sharks will take on Mighty Efate Panthers at the Vanuatu cricket ground on Saturday (May 30). The match will start at 7.30 AM (IST).

For cricket lovers in India, the Vanuatu T10 League match between IFIRA Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers will be broadcasted on Sony Six, Sony ESPN and 1Sports. You can also watch the live cricket streaming of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 on online apps – SonyLiv, Now TV, SuperSport Live, Willow TV Online or Rooter.

TOSS – The toss between Mighty Efate Panthers vs IFIRA Sharks will take place at 7 AM (IST).

Time: 7.30 AM IST

Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Jarryd Allan, J.Rasu, W.Yamak, L Carlot, S Obed, N.Nipiko, S.Sandy, A.Stephen, W Vira, O Yoseph, T Tamata

Probable Playing XIs

Mighty Efate Panthers: Joshua Rasu (C), Kendy Kenneth, Lazaro Carlot, Shem Sala, Brian Tari, Jarryd Allan, Wesley Vira, Simpson Obed, William Laumae, Edwell Kalfau, Manu Kenni

Ifira Sharks: Apolinaire Stephen, Nalin Nipiko (C), Jamal Vira, Wolford Kalworai, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Niko Unavalu, Harry Pakoa, Alex Stephen

SQUADS

Mighty Efate Panthers: Jarryd Allan (WK), McMillan Markia (WK), Joshua Rasu, Alfred Carlot, Lazaro carlot, Manu kenni, Simpson Obed, William laumae, Brian Tari, Kendy Kenneth, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Maxim Stephen, Edwell Kalfau, Kenny Tari, Lency Shem, Tony Tamata, Wesley Vira

Ifira Sharks: Bethan Moli (WK), Jamal Vira (WK), Alex Stephen, Brenan Meyer, Fernando Laumae, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, William Yamak, Wolford Kalworai, Nalin Nipiko, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Michael Avock, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph

