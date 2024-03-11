Home

MFN 14: Sanjeet Budhwar Knocks Out Abdul Azim Badakhshi; Chungreng Koren Clinches Interim Bantamweight Title

Sanjeet Budhwar defeated Abdul Azim Badakhshi by a second round knockout in the main event of MFN 14.

Sanjeet Budhwar's cold celebration after knocking out Abdul Azim Badakhshi (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: India’s Sanjeet Budhwar knocked out the said favourite Abdul Azim Badakhshi in the second round of the MFN 14 main event to create one of the most iconic moments in Indian MMA history. Budhwar also known as the ‘Silent Killer’ was the MFN Featherweight champion but was stripped of the title after missing championship weight. However, the Afghan Lion still had the chance to win the title but his dream to hold the MFN gold was cut short by the hard and stunning punch from the people’s champion.

During the first round two illegal strikes from the Afghan Lion delayed the match proceedings. Budhwar was first hit by a low blow and then an eye poke but returned to continue the match displaying his sheer will and unshakable mindset. Despite, Abdul dominating the majority of round one Budhwar came back with a highlight-reel knockout and proved why he is one of the very best in the Indian MMA circuit.

Chungreng Koren Wins Interim Bantamweight Title

Chungreng Koren put up a clinic against the veteran Mohammed Farhad. The Indian Rhino secured the Interim Bantamweight title after a dominant TKO win. He completely outclassed Farhad in all four rounds and proved why he should be the one challenging Uloomi Karim for the main Bantamweight title. Chungreng can easily be considered the best 135-pound fighter in the Indian MMA as of now.

Zahoor Shah Backs Out On Fight Day

There was another enthralling bout that fans were excited for, it was the Featherweight clash between India’s Rahul Thapa and Afghanistan’s Zahoor Shah. However, just a couple minutes before the fight Zahoor backed out of the fight citing sudden back issues. Due to this the fight was called off.

There were other thrilling bouts as well. Arsenba Ozukum faced off against Aminder Bisht, with Aminder Bisht claiming victory in a hard-fought battle. Pravin Wagh and Balveer Singh Tomar engaged in a fierce contest, resulting in a well-deserved victory for Pravin Wagh.

Sahil Rana showcased his skills against Chris ‘Tibs’ Tibenda, securing victory and earning accolades for his impressive performance. Mohammed Azim Mokhlis and Owais Yaqoob delivered a thrilling Lightweight bout, culminating in Owais Yaqoob’s victorious moment. Ishika Thite faced Tenzin Pema, with Ishika Thite emerging triumphant and leaving an indelible mark on the Atomweight division.

Kapil Kumar and Ajay Paya fought for supremacy, and Kapil Kumar secured a commanding victory. SK Akib Ali and Neeraj Panghal locked horns in a Lightweight clash, with Neeraj Panghal emerging as the triumphant fighter. Dushyant showcased his skills against Mairidin Newmai, securing a well-deserved victory and adding another chapter to his MMA journey.

