MGM vs KZLS Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022

MGM vs KZLS Dream11 Team Prediction, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 Semi Final 1: Captain, Vice-Captain – MGM Cricket Club vs Kabul Zalmi, Playing 11s For Today's Match Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 9:45 PM IST May 7, Saturday

MGM vs KZLS Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS – The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 toss between MGM Cricket Club vs Kabul Zalmi will take place at 9:15 PM (IST).

Time – 9:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

MGM vs KZLS My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Dawood, Hameed Hameedi, Muhammad Hassan, Rahul Chopra, Ahmad Shafiq, Ansar Khan, Wasim Akram, Danish Qureshi, Hidayat Ullah, Irfan Ullah, Saifullah Noor

Captain: Muhammad Hassan Vice Captain: Rahul Chopra

MGM vs KZLS Squads

MGM Cricket Club (MGM): Adeel Malik, Ahmad Shafiq, Laxman Manjrekar, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Muhammad Hassan, Waqas Ali, Aayan Khan, Fayaz Dongaroan, Danish Qureshi, Rahul Chopra, Mayank Chowdary, Ansar Khan, Nawab Khan, Malik Ghulam, Saifullah Noor, Umer Hafeez, Hameed Hameedi, Muhammad Ali, Faisur Rahman, Basir Ahmed, Rao Khayam

Kabul Zalmi (KZLS): Unaib Rehman, Rafeeq Zaman, Amjad Khan, Irfan Ullah, Mohad Gul, Abdul Lateef, Sagheer Afridi, Muhammad Bilal, Noor Ayobi, Muhammad Dawood, Muhammad Shahzaib, Abdul Khaliq, Zabih Ullah, Noor Ul Haq, Wasim Akram, Shameer Ahmed, Hidayat Ullah, Arslan Bullet