MH vs WV Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Monaragala Hornets vs Wellawaya Vipers, UVA Premier League T20 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's MH vs WV in Sri Lanka: Competitive cricket resumes in Sri Lanka with the UVA T20 Premier League from June 29 (Monday). The seven-day affair comprise 14 matches with four teams contesting for the title. The four teams will face against each other at least twice in a double round-robin format. The top team will directly progress for the summit clash after the round-robin phase while the second finalist will be decided through an eliminator between the second and third-placed team. The league will have some star power with the likes of Tillakaratne Dilshan, Farveez Mahroof, Ajantha Mendis and Thilan Thusara leading the four teams.

Toss: The toss between Monaragala Hornets and Wellawaya Vipers will take place at 10:30 AM (IST).

Time: 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sri Lanka



MH vs WV My Dream11 Team

T Dilshan (captain), A Mendis (vice-captain), A Siriwardhana, C De Silva, A Lakshan, K Senanayaka, A Eranda, I Udyanga, U Karunaratne, A Senadeera, B Fernando

MH vs WV Squads

Monaragala Hornets: Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Ajith Ekanayake (wk), Kasun Senanayaka (vice captain), Binura Fernando, Sriyaan Wijeratne, Chethan De Silva, Dhyan Ranatunga, Chamind Silva, Imesh Udayanga, Chaturanga Kumara, Pradeep Witharana, Nishan Mendis, Umesh Karunaratne, Mark Nawanjaya, Sachithra Serasinghe

Wellawaya Vipers: Ajantha Mendis (captain), Rashmina Kesara, Lahiru Maduwantha, Chathura Manaranga, Sandun Dushmantha, Chandana Lakmal, Achintha Eranda, Adithya Siriwardhana (wk), Anith Bandasa, Akila Dushyentha, Amila Senadeera, Amila Thusara, Anjana Lakshan, Pavan Edirisinghe (vice captain), Gayan Chathurange

