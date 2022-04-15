Mumbai: Over the years, the Indian Premier League has not only provided a platform for young stars but also been a massive revenue puller – thanks to the sponsors and the TV viewership. But surprisingly in 2022, there seems to be a change of that trend.Also Read - Hardik Pandya-Lasith Malinga's Bromance After GT Beat RR is a Treat For All Mumbai Indians' Fans; PICS go VIRAL

As per the latest numbers from BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council), the opening week of the 15th edition of the richest league in the world has seen a 33 per cent decline in TV ratings from IPL 2021. Overall, viewership has also taken a hit of 14 per cent in IPL 2022 as compared to IPL 2021.

There are many possible reasons that have led to this. Here are some of the probable factors behind the dip in numbers.

MI, CSK Not Living up to The Billing: Two of the most popular and successful teams in the history of the league – Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians – have not shown good form. The two sides – that share nine IPL titles between them – have found it difficult to string together a winning formula. While Mumbai are yet to win after five games, Chennai have a solitary win in five attempts.

BIG Overseas Stars Missing: AB de Villiers has retired completely, Chris Gayle is also not there. Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes are also not there in IPL 2022. These are a few of the biggest crowd pullers in world cricket. And them not being there is hurting the ratings.

Loyalties Have Switched: Yes, the loyalties have switched. For example, a Yuzvendra Chahal fan – who used to support RCB all these years because his favourite cricketer was there – will now start rooting for Rajasthan Royals. The same has happened with many players and that could also be another factor for the dip in ratings.

Overdose of T20 Cricket: The 2021 IPL season ended merely six months ago and hence fans are probably getting fed with a little too much T20 cricket. That could be another reason for the drop in ratings.