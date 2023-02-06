MI Has Always Had a Winning Mentality And We Will Be Looking To Carry On That Legacy: Jhulan Goswami

Home

The inaugural edition of the WPL, which will have 22 matches played amongst five teams, is expected to be held in March this year. Many reports are also suggesting the player auction will be held on February 13 in Mumbai.

New Delhi: Legendary India pacer Jhulan Goswami said she is looking forward to carrying a legacy of winning mentality which Mumbai Indians always had on linking up with their franchise in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) as a bowling coach and mentor.

In the franchise operated by owners of Mumbai Indians, Jhulan will be working alongside England captain Charlotte Edwards, who will be the team’s head coach, and former Indian all-rounder Devieka Palshikaar, who would be serving as the side’s batting coach.

“Hello Paltan. I am very happy to join the Mumbai Indians women’s team as the bowling coach and mentor. Really looking forward to working with the girls, with Charlotte and Devieka by my side. MI has always had a winning mentality and we will be looking to carry on that legacy. See you soon,” said Jhulan in a video message posted by the franchise on their social media accounts.

Jhulan, a Padma Shri, and Arjuna Awardee is considered to be one of the greatest bowlers to ever play the sport. She represented India in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs and 68 T20Is from 2002 to 2022, picking 355 wickets across formats, the most by any bowler in women’s international cricket.

She also won the ICC Women’s Player of the Year award in 2007 and rose to number one in the ICC Women’s ODI bowling rankings in January 2016. Jhulan was also the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team from 2008 to 2011.

In ODIs, she picked 255 wickets, a record in women’s international cricket. Jhulan played for India in five Women’s ODI World Cups – 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022. She remains the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Women’s Cricket World Cups with 43 scalps. As of now, she is currently associated with the Bengal women’s team as a mentor.

