MI IPL Schedule 2024: Mumbai Indians, Match Dates, Player List, Stadiums, Venue, Time Table

Here is the full schedule, match dates, player list, stadiums, venue, time table for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024.

MI IPL Schedule 2024: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will play this season of the Indian Premier League with a new captain Hardik Pandya. The franchise added eight new players in the squad for the upcoming season. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack and there will be ODI World Cup hero Gerald Coetzee who has been brought by the franchise for the upcoming season of the tournament. The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) will announce the schedule in two phases because the tournament is clashing with the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Mumbai Indians will play their opener clash on March 24 against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here is the schedule of Mumbai Indians for the first 21 matches of the tournament:

MI players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Gerald Coetzee (Rs. 5 crore), Dilshan Madushanka (Rs. 4.60 crore), Shreyas Gopal (Rs. 20 lakh), Nuwan Thushara (Rs. 4.80 crore), Naman Dhir (Rs. 20 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (Rs. 20 lakh), Mohammad Nabi (Rs. 1.5 crore), Shivalik Sharma (Rs. 20 lakh).

Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod., Rohit Sharma, Tim David (AUS), Suryakumar Yadav, N. Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis (SA), Hardik Pandya, Romario Shepherd (WI), Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee (SA), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Shivalik Sharma, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Jason Behrendorff (AUS), Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Dilshan Madushanka (SL), Nuwan Thushara (SL), Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal.

