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MI star Suryakumar Yadav welcomes baby girl with wife Devisha Shetty amid reports of star batter losing India captaincy, PIC goes viral

MI star Suryakumar Yadav welcomes baby girl with wife Devisha Shetty amid reports of star batter losing India captaincy, PIC goes viral

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, who lifted the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on home soil two months ago, has confirmed the birth of his first child - a baby girl with wife Devisha Shetty. The star bat

Suryakumar Yadav welcomes new baby girl. (Photo credit: Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram)

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, who lifted the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on home soil two months ago, has confirmed the birth of his first child – a baby girl with wife Devisha Shetty. The star batter, currently on Indian Premier League duty with the Mumbai Indians, took to Instagram and posted a photo of his newborn’s hand placed along with the Surya and his better half.

Highlights The star batter, currently on Indian Premier League duty with the Mumbai Indians, took to Instagram and posted a photo of his newborn's hand placed along with the Surya and his better half

Of late, Suryakumar Yadav’s form has went downhill with the explosive batter struggling to find form and consistency. The lack of runs, whether for India or MI, has become a major talking point with many reports claiming that he is in line to get stripped off national team captaincy. Surya was handed over the reigns in 2024 after Rohit Sharma decided to retire from the shortest format following the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup triumph that same year.

While Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy record across bilateral series and major tournaments is impressive, it’s his individual performance, which is proving to be a problem. In 10 IPL matches this season, Surya has been able to amass just 195 runs with only one half-century to his name. His form has been a major reason why Mumbai are languishing at the bottom half of the points table with only 3 wins to show for.

Mathematically, MI are no more in contention to qualify for the play-offs and some big changes are expected once the season comes to an end.

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Surya did not travel with MI squad for Sunday’s clash against RCB

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has not travelled with the first batch of the MI squad for their upcoming clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, May 10 in Raipur. It’s because he is currently spending time with his wife for the birth of his first child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) (@surya_14kumar)

Surya will be hoping that his newborn baby girl will bring changes to his fortunes on the field. The 36-year-old has often talked about how lady luck has influenced his career with his wife Devika Shetty being the prime example.

A brutal conversation back in 2018, 2 years after their marriage, changed the way Surya operated and the batter credits that honest discussion as the turning point in his career.

“We got married in 2016 when I was still playing for KKR. Everything was going very smoothly. I was playing well, enjoying, and she looked at my journey and my routines till 2018 when I joined Mumbai Indians. I think we started doing things a little differently.” – Surya had told PTI.

Will things turnaround once again for Surya after the birth of his baby girl or is he bound to lose his place in the Indian team? Time will tell.

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