MI Stars Celebrate as They Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoff After RCB’s Loss vs GT | WATCH

Once Shubman Gill hit the winning six, there was a massive uproar as the MI players started celebrating like there was no tomorrow.

MI players celebrate RCB loss (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Bengaluru: Things went right down to the wire with one spot still up for grabs. Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to get themselves ahead of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. But RCB knew what the ask was as they were playing last. RCB squared off against defending champions GT on Sunday knowing well that only a win over the Titans can see them edge MI to the playoffs. The MI players were glued to the TV screens in Mumbai watching the game. Once Shubman Gill hit the winning six, there was a massive uproar as the MI players started celebrating like there was no tomorrow. A clip shared by the MI social media team has now gone viral.

Here is the clip:

Here’s the celebrations of our Mumbai Indians boys. They depicted our reaction after today’s match 💙🔥 pic.twitter.com/4tFqw4JiCG — Mumbai Indians FC (@MIPaltanFamily) May 21, 2023

Earlier, Virat Kohli continued his good run and hit his seventh IPL century as RCB made 197 for five in a must-win final league stage game for the hosts.

However, GT dashed RCB’s hopes by reaching the target in 19.1 overs. For GT, the in-form remained unbeaten on a 52-ball 104, while Vijay Shankar made 53 in 35 in the rain-delayed match.

Asked to bat first, RCB were off to a brisk start with both Faf du Plessis (28 off 19 balls) and Virat Johli (101 not out off 61) finding the boundaries at will. This was Kohli’s second straight hundred. Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 197/5 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 101 not out, Noor Ahmad 2/39) vs GT.

