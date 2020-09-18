11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips

MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 1 at Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Saturday, September 19: Also Read - Dream11 IPL 2020 Opening Ceremony: Why There Will Not be be One Ahead of MI vs CSK Opener

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Saturday at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Also Read - MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar Picks Rohit Sharma-Led Side's Probable 11 vs MS Dhoni's Chennai

It will also be the first time that the entire IPL will be played in a different country. The opener promises to be a humdinger as both sides have match-winners in their squad. Eyes would be on MS Dhoni as he will be making a return to cricket after 400 days. Also Read - IPL 2020: Fans Welcome MS Dhoni Ahead of Season Opener vs Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi, Welcome Back Dhoni Becomes Country's Top Trend

TOSS: The Dream11 IPL 2020 match toss between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at 7 PM (IST) – September 19.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Quinton de Kock

Batters – Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson (vc), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav

All-Rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya (c), Kieron Pollard

Bowlers – Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar

Likely 11

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

CSK: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, DJ Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir/Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur.

SQUADS

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh, James Pattinson, Mohsin Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell McClenaghan.

CSK: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, DJ Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir/Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir/Lungi Ngidi.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MI Dream11 Team/ CSK Dream11 Team/ Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Prediction/ Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Dream11 IPL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.