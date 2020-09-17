Chennai Super Kings – have had players pull out of the tournament to players contracting the coronavirus – still have the experience in their side to beat defending champions Mumbai Indians when the two sides lock horns with each other in the Indian Premier League 2020 opener in Abu Dhabi in a couple of days time. Also Read - MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma-Led Mumbai Indians Predicted 11 versus MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings

With ace batsman Suresh Raina and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh pulling out of the league, it would be interesting to see who replaces them.

In all likelihood, it would be a toss-up between Ambati Rayudu and Faf Du Plessis for the No 3 slot. If Faf opens, Rayudu plays at No 3 and vice versa. Shane Watson would be pairing up with one of the two at the top. Skipper MS Dhoni might slot himself in at No 4, trying to get more time in the middle as he has been out of the game for over 18 months.

Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo will make up the middle-order for the CSK side. With Jadeja and Kedar capable of doubling up as spinners, the frontline spinners would be Piyush Chawla and Imran Tahir. The pacers would be Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

CSK Predicted 11 vs MI

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir

Chennai Super Kings Squad

MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood

MI vs CSK

MI play the opener against CSK on September 19. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.