Faf Du Plessis once again showed why he adds massive value to the side he plays for as he took three catches against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener on Saturday at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. A couple of those catches were brilliant, while his last catch of the night was easy according to his standards. He took the catch off Hardik Pandya to stop his onslaught, while he took Saurabh Tiwary's catch to end his stay in the middle. The third catch he took was off James Pattinson.

The first two catches were not easy as he was near the ropes and realised he would trip over and so balancing was the key. He did that brilliantly to complete two good catches. In the past as well, Faf has taken such catches, even better for that matter. But, this will be special as it comes against MI – the side that beat CSK in the final last year.

CSK fans would be hoping that Du Plessis continues his form in the field with the bat as well when the chase begins.

Tiwary top-scored with 42 off 31 balls as MI scored 162 for nine in 20 overs. Lungi Ngidi with three wickets was the pick of the bowlers, while Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with two wickets apiece.

CSK will need 163 to win the opening encounter and get their campaign off to a winning start after all that has happened with their side after landing in UAE. This would settle everything.