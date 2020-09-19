Live Updates

  • 4:18 PM IST
    Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni & his team board buses for Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi, ahead of their 1st ipl2020 match against Mumbai Indians today evening.
  • 3:19 PM IST
    HAZLEWOOD, CURRAN AVAILABILITY

    Reports suggest that due to Abu Dhabi’s strict quarantine protocols, Hazlewood and Curran will be missing the game tonight. Had the fixture been in Dubai, then the duo could have played or been available for selection.

  • 2:25 PM IST

    Fans wait with bated breath to watch MS Dhoni's competitive comeback to cricket. Dhoni, like always, will hold the key for the CSK fortunes.

  • 1:05 PM IST

    Sunny G feels KXIP could help KL Rahul become India vice-captain.

  • 12:33 PM IST

    ”Playing against CSK is fun, always enjoy the battle. But when we play the game, it is just another opponent” – MI Skipper

  • 12:09 PM IST

    “It is very satisfying to see IPL happening after all the hurdles on the way. Finally, we are able to make it happen but this is only the beginning as it is a long tournament so we can not afford to be complacent but definitely, it is very satisfying,” IPL Chairman told ANI.

  • 11:57 AM IST

    MI skipper Rohit needs 43 runs to edge Virat Kohli and become the leading run-getter against CSK in the history of the league.

  • 11:52 AM IST

    The countdown has begun – El Classico of IPL beckons, just does not get bigger than this. Does it?

  • 10:53 AM IST

    Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh – who pulled out of the IPL citing personal reasons along with ace batsman Suresh Raina – on Saturday said it is not going to affect the CSK side.

  • 10:22 AM IST

    Who are you putting your money on today – as difficult and tricky as it gets?

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will play Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener in Abu Dhabi on September 19. With two heavyweights clashing in the opener, the T20 tournament is set to get off to a fine start. Eyes would be on the respective captains of both sides. Also Read - IPL 2020 Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details And All You Need to Know

With the spin-friendly tracks that would be on offer, CSK would fancy themselves to be the favourites as they have a good set of spinners in their line up. Also Read - MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020 Preview: Will MS Dhoni's Spinners Rule Against Defending Champs?

Toss would be crucial as the side that wins the toss would in all likelihood bat first, considering the temperatures would dip in the evening and the pitch will get slower. Also Read - MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 1 at Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Saturday, September 19

SQUADS

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh, James Pattinson, Mohsin Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell McClenaghan.

CSK: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, DJ Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir/Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir/Lungi Ngidi.