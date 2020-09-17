In a couple of days’ time, MS Dhoni would be leading Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2020 in UAE. With the pressure high, CSK held its customary awards night where they awarded players for motivating them ahead of the season. The 39-year old deservingly was awarded the Golden Cap for his contribution to CSK and helping them to three titles. Also Read - MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings Surprise Ravindra Jadeja With an Unique Gift | WATCH

Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja was also among the award winners. Known popularly for his sword celebration, he got a sword. Also Read - MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020: Ambati Rayudu or Faf du Plessis; Who Will Replace Replace Suresh Raina?

“Our customary pre-season dinner turned into a memorable lunch this time and our Lions walked away with some Super Duper Awards. #Thala Dhoni for leading the team with the willow and scoring the most runs for the Super Kings in IPL 2019,” tweeted CSK.

Our customary pre-season dinner turned into a memorable lunch this time and our Lions walked away with some Super Duper Awards.#Thala Dhoni for leading the team with the willow and scoring the most runs for the Super Kings in IPL 2019. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/aWwErJgyvV — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 17, 2020

Shane Watson – who had played a memorable knock for the franchise while bleeding – also got rewarded for his effort.

Watto Man for giving his sweat and blood on the field for the #yellove cause. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/GKAgWb6LFG — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 17, 2020

Former Aussie batsman Michael Hussey was rewarded for being with the franchise for 10 years.

“Mr. Cricket for remaining ever super for over 10 years as our go-to Super King,” tweeted CSK

“Parasakthi Express for bagging the Purple Cap in 2019, also the most wickets in an edition by any spinner. Had he not been quarantining we could have seen him sprint to Abu Dhabi already,” tweeted CSK.