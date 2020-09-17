MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020: In two days time Chennai Super Kings – who have won the title thrice will look to win their fourth – will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi. CSK allrounder Ravindra Jadeja – who has been an integral part of the side – received a surprise gift from the franchise. Keeping his popular ‘sword celebration’ in mind, he was given a sword. Also Read - MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020: Ambati Rayudu or Faf du Plessis; Who Will Replace Replace Suresh Raina?

Jadeja’s Role

Jadeja will be expected to play a massive role in spin-friendly tracks in UAE. He would be expected to pick wickets and keep a lid on the runs when the side needs it. He could also be needed to finish off a few games at the backend and he is well accomplished to do that. He would in most matches be a certainty as he doubles up as a batsman and a an outstanding fielder as well. It is no secret that Dhoni trusts him and that helps as a player when you have the captain’s belief.

CSK Predicted 11 vs MI

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir

Chennai Super Kings Squad

MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood

MI vs CSK

MI play the opener against CSK on September 19. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.