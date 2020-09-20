Former India cricketer-turned-commentator once again found himself in the line of fire of fans after he referred to Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla as ‘low profile’ players after CSK beat MI in the IPL opener in Abu Dhabi on Saturday by five wickets. Both the cricketers performed well in the game, while Chawla picked up the crucial wicket of Rohit Sharma, Rayudu scored a splendid 71 off 48 balls and also bagged the player of the match. Also Read - DC vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab T20 Match 2 at Dubai 7.30 PM IST Sunday, September 20

Manjrekar tweeted: “So happy for two pretty low profile cricketers Piyush Chawla and Ambati Rayudu. Chawla was sensational with the ball. Bowled the 5th & 16th over too. Rayudu..well…one of the best IPL innings from him based on quality of shots played! Well done CSK!” Also Read - Preity Zinta In Her New Workout Video Shows How She Kept Herself Sane During Quarantine

The statement did not go down well with the fans who lashed out at him:

Dear sanjay, you should have used “ underrated” rather “low profile”. Going forward please use right words!!🙏 — Kalyan Krishna (@MrCrazyDon) September 19, 2020

Sanjay sir himself was a low profile, was never able to perform also forget to mention a jelous player..

everyone know with whom he was jelous — Lovelish Agarwal (@lovelish1983) September 20, 2020

Sir your assessment of the individuals game today is worth it but then adding a term “low profile” was it necessary?if we say in a cricket match a “low profile” commentator Mr. Sanjay Manjrekar did some great commentary would you like it? How will you feel sir? @RayuduAmbati — Muthukumar (@Muthucrazy100) September 19, 2020

Not long back, he had called Ravindra Jadeja a ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer and faced the same treatment by fans on social media. Things did not stop there as it happened again when he said that Harsha Bhogle has not played cricket after the ace commentator made a remark during the Pink Ball Test last year.