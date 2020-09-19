MS Dhoni – who announced his international retirement last month – reached another milestone in his glittering cricket career during the IPL opener in Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The 39-year old former India captain became the first keeper in the world to 250 dismissals in T20 cricket. Dhoni is followed by Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal. Also Read - LIVE Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Match 1 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Watson, Vijay Fall Cheaply; MI Hurt CSK in 163 Chase

Dhoni – who is making a comeback to competitive cricket after 436 days – showed no rustiness as he looked fit as ever and sharp from behind the stumps. Dhoni dived low to his right swiftly to get his gloves under the ball and hold onto it to sens Krunal Pandya packing for three off three balls.

At the toss, Dhoni revealed that he had been doing a lot of physical running during the lockdown and going to the gym whenever possible.

“Well, you have the liberty during lockdown to spend some time on yourself. Could not do a lot of physical running and all. So I hit the gym as much as possible and maybe look fit,” Dhoni said when asked about the secret behind his strong physique.

Earlier in the day, CSK won the toss and Dhoni opted to field first. Thanks to good bowling, CSK restricted MI to 162 for nine in 20 overs.

Lungi Ngidi with three wickets was the pick of the bowlers, while Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with two wickets apiece.

CSK will need 163 to win the opening encounter and get their campaign off to a winning start after all that has happened with their side after landing in UAE. This would settle everything.

At the time of filing the copy, CSK were reeling at 23 for two in five overs.