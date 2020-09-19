MS Dhoni – who made a comeback to competitive cricket after 436 days – impressed fans with his new look on Saturday during the IPL opener in Abu Dhabi. Moustache, beard, biceps and broad shoulders are winning the internet. The 39-year old former captain of India – who recently announced his international retirement last month – revealed that he had been doing a lot of physical running during the lockdown and going to the gym whenever possible. Also Read - LIVE Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Match 1 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Rohit, de Kock Depart; CSK Hurt Mumbai With Quick Wickets

"Well, you have the liberty during lockdown to spend some time on yourself. Could not do a lot of physical running and all. So I hit the gym as much as possible and maybe look fit," Dhoni said when asked about the secret behind his strong physique.

Fans are already reacting on his new look:

I just saw those biceps of @msdhoni at the toss..my goodness he is in a beast mode !

Watch out for something special from MSD in this years #Dream11IPL2020 #MIvCSK — Punit Pandya (@punit_pandya15) September 19, 2020

Just the look of MS Dhoni is simply wow! Moustache, broad shoulders, biceps, he is looking supremely fit!

The body language is so positive and relaxed!

We are all set! Let the IPL begin! #IPL #MIvsCSK — Prasanna Sant (@SantPrasanna) September 19, 2020

At the toss, when Dhoni was asked whether there was revenge on his mind. Dhoni played it down saying there is nothing of that kind.

At the time of filing the copy, MI was 91 for three in 11 overs. The defending champions have lost their openers and Suryakumar Yadav early on in the piece.