MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 33 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match DY Patil Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 21, Thursday

Navi Mumbai: On the verge of elimination after six losses on the trot, a horribly out of form Mumbai Indians would need to notch up their first win of this IPL to remain afloat when they face Chennai Super Kings here on Thursday.

Five-time champions Mumbai have not won a single match this season and a loss on Thursday would send them packing from the tournament.

Defending champions CSK, who are just a rung above bottom-placed MI, have also faltered as a team though there has been a few instances of individual brilliance. With five losses from six games, a defeat on Thursday would also send them on the brink of elimination.

For Mumbai, the biggest concern is the form of skipper Rohit Sharma, who has gathered only 114 runs from six innings. If Mumbai have to chase or set up a big total, he will have to do the bulk of scoring.

Young batter Ishan Kishan has also not justified his heavy price tag of Rs 15.25 crore. He needs to do more than the 191 runs from six matches with the help two half centuries.

The likes of Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav have played some scintillating knocks individually but together need to take responsibility in the middle-order. Another disappointment so far has been all-rounder Kieron Pollard, whose ability to win matches has been on the wane. With just 82 runs, Pollard has been a complete failure, even as questions have cropped up over his retention.

Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, MI vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, MI vs CSK Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction –Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 31 toss between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

MI vs CSK Possible Playing 11:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (C), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, 6 MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (C), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan ,Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

MI vs CSK Dream XI Team:

Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad , Suryakumar Yadav, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana , Dwayne Bravo, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah

Captain: Jasprit Bumrah Vice Captain: Ishan Kishan