Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has probably dropped a big hint on the upcoming IPL 2020 fixtures after former India captain MS Dhoni announced his international retirement on Saturday evening (August 15). Rohit took to Twitter a day after the big announcement and said Dhoni 'See you on 19th at the toss' – the day when IPL 13 starts. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to disclose the fixtures for the upcoming T20 league.

In his tweet, Rohit hails Dhoni as the most influential man in the history of Indian cricket and also praises his vision and his ability to build a team.

Rohit's tweet read: "One of the most influential man in the history of Indian cricket His impact in & around cricket was massive. He was a man with vision and a master in knowing how to build a team. Will surely miss him in blue but we have him in yellow. See you on 19th at the toss @msdhoni."