With the 36-hour quarantine in place for the Australian and English cricketers taking part in the IPL, will Josh Hazlewood and Sam Curran be available for today's opener? Both the cricketers landed in UAE from the UK on Thursday. It is going to be interesting to see if the two players are with their teams or not, this evening.

Reports suggest that due to Abu Dhabi's strict quarantine protocols, Hazlewood and Curran will be missing the game tonight. Had the fixture been in Dubai, then the duo could have played or been available for selection.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, and Mitchell Santner – who returned from the CPL – have completed their six-day quarantine period and will be up for selection in the tournament opener in Abu Dhabi. All three are likely to make it to the playing 11.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad tested negative for COVID, and he will have to undergo another test in the next 24 hours and once he passes that, he will be allowed to enter the team bubble.

Head coach Stephen Fleming said that the CSK franchise will look to get the combinations right after assessing the pitch, which is expected to assist spinners.

“It’s one of the challenges of having to travel to Abu Dhabi, we’ve got to have to be very good on the day to have to assess the wicket and pick the right combination. One of the big challenges for IPL teams is to get the combinations right. I must admit, going to Abu Dhabi without seeing the wicket or assessing the conditions is going to be one of the big challenges to start with,” he said.

Ace batsman Suresh Raina and veteran bowler Harbhajan Singh had pulled out of the tournament citing ‘personal reasons’.